Whom will He teach knowledge? And whom will He make to understand the message? Those just weaned from milk? Those just drawn from the breasts? For precept must be upon precept, precept upon precept, line upon line, line upon line, here a little, there a little (Isaiah 28:9-10).

The Bible is the best-selling book of all time. Unfortunately, most people spend little or no time actually reading it. This book, written by more than thirty-five men over a period of some sixteen centuries, is not simply a great literary work of antiquity. It is God's inspired revelation of Himself to mankind!

The Bible reveals who God is and shows us His plan for humanity. It also gives us a glimpse of future world events before they occur. Yet very few understand what God is doing on this earth. Why has this state of affairs occurred?

The Bible clearly tells us in Revelation 12:9 that the great dragon, that serpent of old called the Devil and Satan, has deceived the whole world. That means you and me, all of us. None have completely escaped the illusions and deceptions of the "Father of Lies."

Yet God has provided a way for us to understand His Word. He tells us how plainly:

The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom; a good understanding have all those who do His commandments . . . (Psalm 111:10).

We live in a time when knowledge has increased dramatically, and that includes spiritual knowledge. This page is dedicated to unveiling God's Word to those who truly seek to know it and live by it. As we approach the end of this age of mankind, no information will be more vital to comprehend. May the Eternal Creator of all that exists bless you as you study the truth of His Word (John 17:17).

Teachings in Audio Format

We are trying out a new format for teaching. If it is well received we will expand it in the future. This is a link to audio teachings from Bryan Huie. This particular teaching is on Romans and another on Genesis.

